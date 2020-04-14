Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, The Baker and the Beauty TV show is a modern-day fairy tale that stars Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo, and Michelle Veintimilla. In the show, everyman Daniel Garcia (Rasuk) is working in his family’s Miami bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. One crazy night, Daniel meets Noa Hamilton (Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul. The pair quickly discover they have an attraction for one another and Daniel’s life suddenly turns upside down as it moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together?



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Baker and the Beauty averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.66 million viewers. Find out how The Baker and the Beauty stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 14, 2020, The Baker and the Beauty has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew The Baker and the Beauty for season two? Though the ratings could be better, I think that ABC will renew this series. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Baker and the Beauty cancellation or renewal news.



