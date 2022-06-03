The Great American Baking Show: Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season Six?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition is a US adaptation of The Great British Bake Off. The series features bakers from around the country putting their best sweet and savory creations forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations all hoping to be named “America’s Best Amateur Baker.” The program is hosted by the Spice Girl’s Emma Bunton and former NFL veteran Anthony “Spice” Adams. Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and expert baker/author Paul Hollywood return to judge the decadent and delicious treats.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of The Great American Baking Show averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership. Find out how The Great American Baking Show stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Great American Baking Show has been renewed for a sixth season but it will move to The Roku Channel and debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Great American Baking Show for season six? Despite low ratings, the network keeps bringing it back each year. It’s a holiday tradition and I suspect it’s fairly inexpensive to produce so, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Great American Baking Show cancellation or renewal news.

6/3/22 update: The Great American Baking Show is moving to The Roku Channel.



