The Great American Baking Show: Season Five Ratings (Holiday Edition)

This series has become a holiday tradition on ABC — one that traditionally draws pretty low ratings. This time around, the episodes of The Great American Baking Show aren’t all airing before Christmas and the season won’t actually finish until after New Year’s. Will this schedule help or hurt the ratings? Will The Great American Baking Show be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned. Status Update Below.

An ABC reality TV show competition, The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition is a US adaptation of The Great British Bake Off. The series features bakers from around the country putting their best sweet and savory creations forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations all hoping to be named “America’s Best Amateur Baker.”The program is hosted by the Spice Girl’s Emma Bunton and former NFL veteran Anthony “Spice” Adams. Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and expert baker/author Paul Hollywood return to judge the decadent and delicious treats.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of The Great American Baking Show on ABC averaged a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.44 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

6/3/22 update: The Great American Baking Show is moving to The Roku Channel.