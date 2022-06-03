The Great American Baking Show: Season Five Viewer Votes

Is this competition just as sweet in the fifth season of the The Great American Baking Show TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Great American Baking Show is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of The Great American Baking Show here. Status Update Below.

A ABC reality TV show competition, The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition is a US adaptation of The Great British Bake Off. The series features bakers from around the country putting their best sweet and savory creations forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations all hoping to be named “America’s Best Amateur Baker.”The program is hosted by the Spice Girl’s Emma Bunton and former NFL veteran Anthony “Spice” Adams. Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and expert baker/author Paul Hollywood return to judge the decadent and delicious treats.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the The Great American Baking Show TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Great American Baking Show on ABC should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

6/3/22 update: The Great American Baking Show is moving to The Roku Channel.