The Great American Baking Show: Season Five Viewer Votes

Published:

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition: season 5 viewer votes

(ABC/Mark Bourdillon)

Is this competition just as sweet in the fifth season of the The Great American Baking Show TV show on ABC?

A ABC reality TV show competition, The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition is a US adaptation of The Great British Bake Off. The series features bakers from around the country putting their best sweet and savory creations forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations all hoping to be named “America’s Best Amateur Baker.”The program is hosted by the Spice Girl’s Emma Bunton and former NFL veteran Anthony “Spice” Adams. Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and expert baker/author Paul Hollywood return to judge the decadent and delicious treats.

What do you think? Which season five episodes of the The Great American Baking Show TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Great American Baking Show on ABC should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

6/3/22 update: The Great American Baking Show is moving to The Roku Channel.




Canceled and renewed TV show
Joanne C

Throughly enjoy tuning in each week and viewing this show. Two thumbs up and hope it gets renewed.

