The Great American Baking Show

The Great Holiday Baking Show TV show on ABC (canceled or renewed?)

Network: ABC, The Roku Channel
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 30, 2015 — TBD
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Mary Berry (judge), Johnny Iuzzini (judge), Nia Vardalos (host), and Ian Gomez (host).

TV show description:      
In its first season, this program was titled The Great Holiday Baking Show. Based on the UK TV series called The Great British Bake Off, this cooking competition is hosted by producer/actress Nia Vardalos and her husband, actor Ian Gomez.

The program features a group of the nation’s best amateur bakers as they compete in a series of themed challenges and eliminations. Their goal is to be crowned Holiday Baking Champion.

Johnny Iuzzini joins England’s “Royal Queen of Baking” Mary Berry, as they judge the decadent holiday creations that these bakers create as they throw down their best culinary skills.

Each episode has its own theme — cookies, cakes, pastries, etc. Each installment also features three challenges: the Signature Bake (the chefs showcase their own recipes); the Technical Bake (a surprise recipe that is sometimes incomplete, during which the bakers must demonstrate precision and technique); and the Showstopper Bake (which forces the chefs to bake and decorate while focusing on flavors).

Tina Love

Adds so much to the Holidays. Bring it back!

RW Simpson

I;d like to see more

Sharyl Carroll

Loved the show with original cast. Please bring this back, we see new baked creations and new ideas to try!!!!!!!!

Norma

Why punish the bakers and the viewers? I loved the show. Bring it back with a different judge. Wholesome viewing.

Victoria Pazdur

I love love loved this show!! That’s sad that it was cancelled. 🙁

