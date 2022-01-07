Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 6, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins, and Julia McDermott.

TV show description:

A drama series, the Women of the Movement TV show is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley.

In 1955, Till-Mobley (Warren) risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Joe) was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

