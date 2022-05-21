Women of the Movement: Ended, No Second Season for ABC Anthology Series

The Women of the Movement TV series is over, at least for now. Deadline reports that ABC has no plans for a second season of this civil rights anthology drama series.

The first season of Women of the Movement TV show is based on a true story and stars Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins, and Julia McDermott. In 1955, Mamie Till-Mobley (Warren) risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Joe) was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

Airing over three Thursday nights in January, the first season of Women of the Movement averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.05 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to ABC’s other scripted series of the season, the show is a middle-of-the-road performer. In the live+7 day ratings, the show averaged a 0.60 demo and 3.75 million.

In April, series writer and executive producer Marissa Jo Cerar teased that she had written the bible for a second season which would be set “closer to the ’80s”. A focus on the story of Rosa Parks was also considered.

