Women of the Movement: Season One Ratings

ABC has indicated that this story will come to a close after six episodes. But, if the ratings are good enough, could the network renew the Women of the Movement series for a second season, focusing on another true story? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Women of the Movement TV show is based on a true story and stars Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins, and Julia McDermott. In 1955, Mamie Till-Mobley (Warren) risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Joe) was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

