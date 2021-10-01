Station 19: Season Five Ratings

Last season Station 19 actually beat Grey’s Anatomy to become ABC’s most-watched scripted series in the traditional ratings. How will the show perform this time around? Is Station 19 essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season six or, could it possibly be cancelled? Stay tuned.

An ABC first-responder drama series, the Station 19 TV show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda. The TV series centers on the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family and together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.

For comparisons: Season four of Station 19 on ABC averaged a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.18 million viewers.

