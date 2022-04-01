How We Roll: Season One Ratings

CBS has pretty high standards when it comes to the rating of its half-hour comedy series. The network has six timeslots to fill and already has several successful sitcoms. How will How We Roll measure up? Will this new show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, the How We Roll TV show is based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood. It stars Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White, and Mason Wells with Tahj Mowry, Rondi Reed, Judy Kain, Amanda Perez, and Matt McCarthy in recurring roles. In the story, Tom (Holmes) is a stoic husband and dad from the Midwest who gets laid off from his job on a car assembly line. He makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by finally following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right—the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, Tom begins his new career with the okay from his loving wife, Jen (Lowes); the unfaltering support of Archie (Mcbride), his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry; the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen (White); and the encouragement of his son, Sam (Wells).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



