Smallwood: CBS Bowling Pro Comedy Gets New Title, Fewer Episodes

Smallwood is coming to CBS at mid-season with a new title. The upcoming bowling comedy series is now titled How We Roll and it will have 10 episodes. The network initially ordered 12 episodes, but a busy comedy schedule forced the network to lower the episode count.

Starring Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, and Chi McBridge, the CBS series is based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood. Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“The series stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right — the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, he begins his new career with the loving OK from his wife, Jen (Katie Lowes), and the unfaltering support of Archie (Chi McBride), his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry. It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the pro bowlers circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot, and it’s 300 or bust.”

A premiere date will be announced for How We Roll at a later time.

What do you think? Are you excited to see How We Roll on CBS? Do you think this new series will be a success?