Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season Four; Five Join Amazon Series Starring John Krasinski

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has added five actors for its fourth season. Starring John Krasinki, the Amazon Prime Video series follows Marine veteran Jack Ryan as he becomes involved with political intrigue. Zuleikha Robinson, Louis Ozawa, and Okieriete Onaodowan have joined the show in series regular roles while Derek Cecil and Nancy Lenehan will recur.

Deadline revealed the following about the additions to the political action thriller series:

“Robinson will play Zeyara; Ozawa will portray Chao Fah and Onaodowan is Adebayo ‘Ade’ Osoji. Lenehan recurs as Senator Joan Henshaw and Cecil plays Senator Morgan.”

Production on season three of the Amazon drama recently wrapped and will arrive in 2022. Deadline notes that “season three finds Jack Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.”

The series will also return for a fourth season following an early renewal.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan?