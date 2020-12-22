B Positive: CBS Orders More Episodes for Thursday Night Comedy Series

The cast and crew of B Positive have received an early Christmas present. CBS has given the freshman sitcom an order for five additional episodes, bringing B Positive’s first season tally to 18 episodes. Just five installments have aired thus far and the series returns from hiatus on January 7th.
A comedy series, the B Positive TV show airs on Thursday nights and stars Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell.
Here’s the additional episode announcement:
CBS GIVES FULL-SEASON ORDER TO NEW COMEDY “B POSITIVE” FROM CHUCK LORRE AND MARCO PENNETTE FOR THE 2020-2021 BROADCAST SEASON
CBS has given a full-season order to freshman comedy B POSITIVE for the 2020-2021 broadcast season.
B POSITIVE, from award-winning executive producer Chuck Lorre and creator Marco Pennette, stars Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford in a humorous and life-affirming series about Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who, when he discovers he needs a new kidney, runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers hers. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell also star. The series is inspired by Pennette’s personal experience as a transplant recipient.
B POSITIVE airs Thursdays (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.
What do you think? Have you been enjoying the B Positive TV show on CBS? Are you glad that the network ordered additional episodes? Are you hoping that it will be renewed for a second season?
