B Positive: CBS Orders More Episodes for Thursday Night Comedy Series

The cast and crew of B Positive have received an early Christmas present. CBS has given the freshman sitcom an order for five additional episodes, bringing B Positive’s first season tally to 18 episodes. Just five installments have aired thus far and the series returns from hiatus on January 7th.

A comedy series, the B Positive TV show airs on Thursday nights and stars Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell.

Here’s the additional episode announcement:

