Dancing with the Stars: Season 34; Tom Bergeron Teases a Possible Return to ABC Series

Dancing with the Stars might feature a special return during its upcoming season. While promoting his latest project, Dancing with Sharks, Tom Bergeron spoke about the possibility of returning to the ABC series.

Bergeron left Dancing with the Stars in 2020. He said the following about returning, according to USA Today:

“EP Conrad Green and I did have lunch, and we did talk, and I offered a scenario where I might come back for a night in a certain capacity. The mirrorball is back in their court now.”

Dancing with the Stars will return to ABC on September 16th. The TV show is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough serving as judges. The Season 34 cast currently features Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Whitney Leavitt, and Jennifer Affleck, with more to be announced as the season approaches.

What do you think? Do you want Tom Bergeron back on Dancing with the Stars?