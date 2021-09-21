Dancing with the Stars: Season 31? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the glitter ball lost some of its shine? Has the Dancing with the Stars TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 31st season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Dancing with the Stars, season 31. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tyra Banks, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough returning as judges. Celebrities competing in cycle 30 are Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, Christine Chiu, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Martin Kove, Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, and JoJo Siwa. Professional dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.



Season 30 Ratings

The 30th season of Dancing with the Stars averages a 0.92 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.47 million viewers. Compared to season 29, that’s down by 3% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Dancing with the Stars stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 21, 2021, Dancing with the Stars has not been cancelled or renewed for a 31st season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Dancing with the Stars for season 31? While the ratings have dropped, this show remains one of the network’s highest-rated unscripted series. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dancing with the Stars cancellation or renewal news.



