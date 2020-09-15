Dancing with the Stars: Season 29 Ratings



There are lots of changes ahead in season 29 of Dancing with the Stars on ABC. Longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have been replaced by Tyra Banks, Derek Hough is helping out as a judge, Len Goodman will participate remotely, and the dancers will have to compete in the age of social distancing. How will all of this affect the ratings? Could Dancing with the Stars be cancelled or is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for a 30th anniversary season? Stay tuned.

A competitive reality TV series, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tyra Banks, with Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba as returning judges. Six-time champion Derek Hough is new to the judges’ panel this season, replacing Len Goodman who will comment remotely. Celebrities competing in cycle 29 are Monica Aldama, Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, AJ McLean, Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Charles Oakley, Chrishell Stause, and Johnny Weir. Professional dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/15 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars on ABC averaged a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.74 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Dancing with the Stars TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 30th season?