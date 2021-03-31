CSI: Vegas: CBS Orders Sequel Series with Three Original CSI Stars

CBS is reviving one of its most successful franchises. The network has ordered CSI: Vegas to series, a sequel to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series which ran for 15 seasons, from 2000 until 2015. The original CSI was one of the most-watched series on network television for years and inspired three earlier spin-offs — CSI: Miami (2002-2012), CSI: New York (2004-2013), and CSI: Cyber (2014-2016).

The CSI: Vegas series will be part of CBS’ 2021-22 television season and will see the returns of CSI stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox (above), and Wallace Langham. They’ll be joined in this new series by Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon.

When word of a possible revival initially surfaced, it was described as an event series. The network’s press release doesn’t indicate this is a one-and-done season so, if it performs well enough, CSI: Vegas could certainly return for a second season. It also seems likely that others from the CSI franchise could make appearances.

Here’s some additional information about the upcoming CSI: Vegas TV series:

“CSI: VEGAS,” A NEW DRAMA FROM CBS STUDIOS AND JERRY BRUCKHEIMER TELEVISION, IS COMING TO CBS IN THE 2021-2022 BROADCAST SEASON “CSI” IS BACK! Sequel to the Global Hit “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” One of the Most-Watched Drama Series of the 21st Century Original “CSI” Stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox Reprise Their Roles The New CBS Original Series Will Star Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon CBS announced today it has given a series order to CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network’s global hit “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” one of the most-watched drama series of the 21st century. Original “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox will reprise their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively. Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the new CBS original series will star Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon. Original CSI star Wallace Langham will also return to the series as David Hodges. CSI: VEGAS opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. “Twenty-one years ago, we launched ‘CSI’ and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the ‘CSI’ brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic ‘CSI’ storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new ‘CSI’ team do what they do best: follow the evidence.” “I’m excited to be bringing back the ‘CSI’ franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” said Jerry Bruckheimer. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: VEGAS.” Jason Tracey will serve as executive producer and showrunner for CSI: VEGAS. Uta Briesewitz will direct the first episode and serve as executive producer (initial episode only). Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen and Cindy Chvatal also serve as executive producers. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Created by Anthony Zuiker, “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” premiered Oct. 6, 2000 on CBS, and aired for 15 seasons, completing 335 episodes. It earned six Emmy Awards and 39 Emmy nominations. The drama originally starred William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, Gary Dourdan, George Eads, Jorja Fox and Paul Guilfoyle. The franchise also included “CSI: Miami” (2002-2012); “CSI: New York” (2004-2013); and “CSI: Cyber” (2014-2016). “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” was the most watched drama series in the world for seven years between 2006 and 2016*. “CSI” was one of the most watched drama series franchise globally in the past 20 years. *Source: Eurodata / International TV Audience Awards 2006-2018.

