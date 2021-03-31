Ordinary Joe: NBC Orders “Parallel Lives” Drama Series Starring James Wolk

Actor James Wolk will be working triple-time on a new series. NBC has issued a series order for Ordinary Joe, a new drama series starring Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett, and Elizabeth Lail.

Ordinary Joe will explore the three parallel lives of Joe Kimbreau (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different someone’s life might look if they made a decision based on love, loyalty, or passion.

Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner wrote the pilot script and will serve as executive producers, along with Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Howard Klein, and Adam Davidson (who directed the pilot).

“I still remember when Matt Reeves shared this passion project back when I worked at Twentieth. Russel and Garrett wrote such a compelling and emotional script that was expertly executed from page to screen,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, Entertainment and Streaming. “We love how Ordinary Joe lets us experience the universal question of ‘what if’ through an incredible cast of characters and engaging storylines.”

The show will be produced by 20th Television, Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), 6th & Idaho, and 3 Arts. The series is expected to launch as part of the 2021-22 broadcast season.

What do you think? Do you like the sound of the Ordinary Joe TV series? Do you plan to check it out when it eventually debuts on NBC?