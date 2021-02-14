CSI: Vegas: Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria & Mel Rodriguez Cast in CBS Sequel Series Project

Get ready to return to the world of CSI. Three have been cast in the new CSI: Vegas sequel series. Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and Mel Rodriguez will star in the new series which focuses on the CSI team in Las Vegas. William Petersen and Jorja Fox (above) are working on deals to also return to the franchise.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the CSI: Vegas revival series:

“Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

Check out the new leads for CSI below.

➡️ Paula Newsome

➡️ Matt Lauria

➡️ Mel Rodriguez have been cast as leads in #CSIVegas, which is nearing a formal straight-to-series order at CBShttps://t.co/x8IpOXJb6B — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 12, 2021

It was reported that the new CSI: Vegas has received a straight to series order from CBS. The possibility of a sequel series was first mentioned last February as a way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise.

