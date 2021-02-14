Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

CSI: Vegas: Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria & Mel Rodriguez Cast in CBS Sequel Series Project

by Regina Avalos,

CSI: Crime Investigation TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Get ready to return to the world of CSI. Three have been cast in the new CSI: Vegas sequel series. Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and Mel Rodriguez will star in the new series which focuses on the CSI team in Las Vegas. William Petersen and Jorja Fox (above) are working on deals to also return to the franchise.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the CSI: Vegas revival series:

“Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

Check out the new leads for CSI below.

It was reported that the new CSI: Vegas has received a straight to series order from CBS. The possibility of a sequel series was first mentioned last February as a way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of CSI on CBS? Do you plan to watch the new CSI: Vegas?


Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Parkyn

Bring law and order new series coming back. Now CSI legends crime shows I heard they were the best more NCIS type of crime myself.

0
0
Reply
Dee77

We’re definitely excited as we’re currently taping and watching the original CSI: Crime Scene episodes! Can’t wait!

1
-1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x