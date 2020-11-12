Clarice: Four Cast in CBS’ Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series

Clarice has some new company. Deadline reports Marnee Carpenter, Jayne Atkinson, Shawn Doyle, and Tim Guinee have joined the upcoming CBS TV show.

A sequel to Silence of the Lambs, the thriller “tells the personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington, D.C.”

On Clarice, Carpenter will be playing Catherine Martin, the young woman rescued from Buffalo Bill’s lair. Meanwhile, Atkinson has been cast as Catherine’s mother, Ruth Martin, and Shawn Doyle will play Clarice’s therapist. Guinee will portray “Novak, the leader of a secessionist militia group.”

CBS has not yet announced a premiere date for Clarice.

