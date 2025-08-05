Mountain Men: Season 15; History Channel Previews Tom Oar’s Farewell Season

Mountain Men returns with a new season next month, and it will be the final season for Tom Oar. The History Channel released a preview for Season 15 of the reality series.

History revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“Life in the wild is just as grueling today as it was for the original frontiersmen – only now, walking away from the modern world takes even more grit. In the new season of Mountain Men, premiering Wednesday, September 3 at 8/7c, that spirit is tested like never before. With mounting challenges and high stakes, veterans and rookies alike must dig deep to protect their freedom and preserve the frontier way of life. Newcomers Chance and Soraya Painter, both just 28 and raising two young kids, begin carving out a homestead in remote Alaskan bush country. As they face unpredictable terrain and daily survival, seasoned legends like Marty Meierotto and Mike Horstman continue their tireless fight against the elements, refusing to let go of the rugged independence they’ve spent a lifetime building. And for 81-year-old icon Tom Oar, this season could mark the moment he decides whether to keep going or hand off the torch. Legacies hang in the balance as each mountain man confronts a defining crossroads. In the premiere episode Marty guides daughter Noah through her first bush plane landing at a remote caribou camp; Mike hauls a 50-foot gangway across land and sea to his Kodiak homestead; Bret and Ivy fend off a hungry brown bear raiding their salmon nets; Lauro and Neil use an age old technique to hunt moose by boat on an isolated river; Chance and Soraya insulate their log cabin with sod and moss from the surrounding forest.”

The trailer for season 15 of Mountain Men is below. The series returns on September 3rd.

