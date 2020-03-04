Menu

Project Blue Book: Season Three? Has the History Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Project Blue Book TV show on History: canceled or renewed?

(History)

The Television Vulture is watching the Project Blue Book TV show on HistoryIs this show still out of this world? Has the Project Blue Book TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on History? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Project Blue Book, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the History cable channel, the Project Blue Book TV series stars Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell, and Ksenia Solo. The show is inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Gillen), a brilliant college professor. He was recruited by the U.S. Air Force to spearhead the Project Blue Book clandestine operation. He’s partnered with Air Force Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey). In season two, they quest for the truth and delve deeper into themes of global conspiracy, look at how UFOs have impacted the evolution of the nation’s military practices and technology and lean into the nostalgia of the 1950s.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of Project Blue Book averages a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.27 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership. Find out how Project Blue Book stacks up against other History TV shows.
 

As of March 6, 2020, Project Blue Book has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will History cancel or renew Project Blue Book for season three? The channel has very few original scripted series so it’s hard to know how good the ratings have to be to earn a renewal. Last year, it was History’s highest-rated scripted series and, though the numbers are down, it’s still doing well. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Project Blue Book cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Project Blue Book TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if History cancelled this TV series, instead?



Bruce Holroyd
Reader
Bruce Holroyd

A very fascinating insight into the possibility of extraterrestrials and the unexplained, mysterious flying craft in our atmosphere! I love this series, and some of the limited answers that are given to the perplexing anomalies seen and reported by countless, logical people over the years! The acting is brilliant and the stories are reminiscent from the time of my youth, when I had read about or heard about flying saucers and alien abductions, now recreated through the visual wonders of CGI! I am hoping that they do an episode about the famous Rex Heflin photographs! I’ll keep watching because it… Read more »

March 1, 2020 11:53 am
Fernando
Reader
Fernando

I grew up with the BLUE BOOK around my house. It was fascinating, just like this TV show. All the characters are really good. I’ll be watching all the seasons that they allow to be produce.

February 27, 2020 9:38 pm
Jon
Reader
Jon

This is once again, a GREAT TV Series, but one that likely doomed, because the powers that that be in entertainment, have a huge track record of wiping out great shows, especially the sci fi, Science, and unknowns types of shows. Who can forget the infinite wisdom of the studios as they cancelled the original Star Trek?

January 30, 2020 11:24 am
Dennis Gaida
Reader
Dennis Gaida

It’s one of my favorite shows on TV. I never miss an episode.

January 29, 2020 10:49 am
Dore Kenner
Reader
Dore Kenner

I’m 67 years old, & have read extensively on the subject over the years… Fascinating topic, keep it going!!! …….

January 24, 2020 8:50 am
Rose
Reader
Rose

Never made it through the first episode… so boring.

January 24, 2020 5:13 am
