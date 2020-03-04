Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the History cable channel, the Project Blue Book TV series stars Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell, and Ksenia Solo. The show is inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Gillen), a brilliant college professor. He was recruited by the U.S. Air Force to spearhead the Project Blue Book clandestine operation. He’s partnered with Air Force Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey). In season two, they quest for the truth and delve deeper into themes of global conspiracy, look at how UFOs have impacted the evolution of the nation’s military practices and technology and lean into the nostalgia of the 1950s.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Project Blue Book averages a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.27 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership. Find out how Project Blue Book stacks up against other History TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, Project Blue Book has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will History cancel or renew Project Blue Book for season three? The channel has very few original scripted series so it’s hard to know how good the ratings have to be to earn a renewal. Last year, it was History’s highest-rated scripted series and, though the numbers are down, it’s still doing well. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Project Blue Book cancellation or renewal news.



