What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the History cable channel, the Project Blue Book TV series stars Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell, and Ksenia Solo. The show is inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Gillen), a brilliant college professor. He was recruited by the U.S. Air Force to spearhead the Project Blue Book clandestine operation. He’s partnered with Air Force Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey). In season two, they quest for the truth and delve deeper into themes of global conspiracy, look at how UFOs have impacted the evolution of the nation’s military practices and technology and lean into the nostalgia of the 1950s.
Season Two Ratings
The second season of Project Blue Book averages a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.27 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership. Find out how Project Blue Book stacks up against other History TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will History cancel or renew Project Blue Book for season three? The channel has very few original scripted series so it’s hard to know how good the ratings have to be to earn a renewal. Last year, it was History’s highest-rated scripted series and, though the numbers are down, it’s still doing well. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Project Blue Book cancellation or renewal news.
A very fascinating insight into the possibility of extraterrestrials and the unexplained, mysterious flying craft in our atmosphere! I love this series, and some of the limited answers that are given to the perplexing anomalies seen and reported by countless, logical people over the years! The acting is brilliant and the stories are reminiscent from the time of my youth, when I had read about or heard about flying saucers and alien abductions, now recreated through the visual wonders of CGI! I am hoping that they do an episode about the famous Rex Heflin photographs! I’ll keep watching because it… Read more »
I grew up with the BLUE BOOK around my house. It was fascinating, just like this TV show. All the characters are really good. I’ll be watching all the seasons that they allow to be produce.
This is once again, a GREAT TV Series, but one that likely doomed, because the powers that that be in entertainment, have a huge track record of wiping out great shows, especially the sci fi, Science, and unknowns types of shows. Who can forget the infinite wisdom of the studios as they cancelled the original Star Trek?
It’s one of my favorite shows on TV. I never miss an episode.
I’m 67 years old, & have read extensively on the subject over the years… Fascinating topic, keep it going!!! …….
Never made it through the first episode… so boring.