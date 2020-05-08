Since Six was cancelled after two seasons and Vikings will end with its sixth, the Knightfall TV show on History is one of its few remaining dramas. Can this second season perform well enough in the Nielsen ratings to keep this cable network in the scripted series business? Will Knightfall be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. Status update below.

Set in the Middle Ages, Knightfall tells the story of the Knights Templar. Mark Hamill joins the History drama for season two, with Tom Cullen, Pádraic Delaney, Ed Stoppard, Simon Merrells, Julian Ovenden, and Jim Carter returning. Also new in the second season are Genevieve Gaunt, Tom Forbes, and Clementine Nicholson. The series explores the secret world of these warrior monks. With the downfall of the Templar Order looming, season two focuses on themes including power, redemption, revenge, betrayal, family, and an epic war between church and state.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: The first season of Knightfall averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.241 million viewers.

5/8 update: Knightfall has been cancelled.