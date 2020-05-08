How goes the battle for the Knights Templar, during the second season of the Knightfall TV show on History? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Knightfall is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Knightfall season two episodes here. Status update below.
A History Middle Ages drama, Knightfall tells the story of the Knights Templar. Mark Hamill joins the History drama for season two, with Tom Cullen, Pádraic Delaney, Ed Stoppard, Simon Merrells, Julian Ovenden, and Jim Carter returning. Also new in the second season are Genevieve Gaunt, Tom Forbes, and Clementine Nicholson. The series explores the secret world of these warrior monks. With the downfall of the Templar Order looming, season two focuses on themes including power, redemption, revenge, betrayal, family, and an epic war between church and state.
5/8 update: Knightfall has been cancelled.
Knightfall is too good to be cancelled. It’s a great action, intense drama, and quite addictive. I cheered, laughed, cried, and even hollered at the tv. Tom Cullen is amazing! Can’t wait for season 3! Renew renew renew!!!!
Too good of a show to be cancelled. With the ignorance of history in todays society, a show of this cal;iber certainly would be a welcome viewing.
Please renew season 3. I just love this time of History and even if it is not totally factual it is something to look forward to each week. Can’t wait to find out if you are going to renew it.
Please make season 3!!! The whole “Knightfall” series has been amazing… I have no complaints, except that I want to see more and you guys aren’t moving and creating fast enough!!! I don’t know much about the “ratings” and/or certain quotas needed for the series to continue, but no one asked my opinion; so I’m simply saying: ‘ PLEASE MAKE SEASON THREE!!! PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE!!!’