Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Knightfall: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

Knightfall TV show on History: season 2 viewer votes (cancel or renew season 3?)

(Larry Horricks / History)

How goes the battle for the Knights Templar, during the second season of the Knightfall TV show on History? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Knightfall is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Knightfall season two episodes here. Status update below.

A History Middle Ages drama, Knightfall tells the story of the Knights Templar. Mark Hamill joins the History drama for season two, with Tom Cullen, Pádraic Delaney, Ed Stoppard, Simon Merrells, Julian Ovenden, and Jim Carter returning. Also new in the second season are Genevieve Gaunt, Tom Forbes, and Clementine Nicholson. The series explores the secret world of these warrior monks. With the downfall of the Templar Order looming, season two focuses on themes including power, redemption, revenge, betrayal, family, and an epic war between church and state.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Knightfall TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should History cancel or renew Knightfall for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

5/8 update: Knightfall has been cancelled.



Canceled and renewed TV show

67
Leave a Reply

avatar
64 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
64 Comment authors
Mary PostmaJ.H.KramerMargaret SandsEMLocklearDiyane binno Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mary Postma
Reader
Mary Postma

Knightfall is too good to be cancelled. It’s a great action, intense drama, and quite addictive. I cheered, laughed, cried, and even hollered at the tv. Tom Cullen is amazing! Can’t wait for season 3! Renew renew renew!!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 4, 2020 9:25 pm
J.H.Kramer
Reader
J.H.Kramer

Too good of a show to be cancelled. With the ignorance of history in todays society, a show of this cal;iber certainly would be a welcome viewing.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
February 15, 2020 2:02 am
Margaret Sands
Reader
Margaret Sands

Please renew season 3. I just love this time of History and even if it is not totally factual it is something to look forward to each week. Can’t wait to find out if you are going to renew it.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
February 9, 2020 1:48 pm
EMLocklear
Reader
EMLocklear

Please make season 3!!! The whole “Knightfall” series has been amazing… I have no complaints, except that I want to see more and you guys aren’t moving and creating fast enough!!! I don’t know much about the “ratings” and/or certain quotas needed for the series to continue, but no one asked my opinion; so I’m simply saying: ‘ PLEASE MAKE SEASON THREE!!! PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE!!!’

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
February 1, 2020 11:23 pm
1 3 4 5
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz