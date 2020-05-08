Knightfall: Cancelled, No Season Three for History Channel Series

The knights have fallen ahead of season three. History has cancelled the Knightfall TV show after two seasons and 18 episodes.

A Middle Ages drama, Knightfall tells the story of the Knights Templar. Mark Hamill joined the History drama for season two, with Tom Cullen, Pádraic Delaney, Ed Stoppard, Simon Merrells, Julian Ovenden, and Jim Carter returning. Also new in the second season are Genevieve Gaunt, Tom Forbes, and Clementine Nicholson. The series explores the secret world of these warrior monks. With the downfall of the Templar Order looming, season two focuses on themes including power, redemption, revenge, betrayal, family, and an epic war between church and state.

The second season of Knightfall averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 652,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 48% and 47%, respectively. Knightfall is History‘s lowest-rated series. The last episode of season two aired nearly a year ago, on May 13, 2019.

History’s Project Blue Book has also been cancelled after two seasons so that leaves Vikings as the channel’s only remaining scripted series. That show is currently in its sixth and final season with the final 10 episodes still waiting to be scheduled.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Knightfall TV series? Would you have watched a third season?