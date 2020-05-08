Menu

Knightfall on History: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

by Telly Vulture

The Television Vulture is watching the Knightfall TV showIs this the end for the Knights Templar? Has the Knightfall TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on History? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Knightfall, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A History Middle Ages drama, Knightfall tells the story of the Knights Templar. Mark Hamill joins the History drama for season two, with Tom Cullen, Pádraic Delaney, Ed Stoppard, Simon Merrells, Julian Ovenden, and Jim Carter returning. Also new in the second season are Genevieve Gaunt, Tom Forbes, and Clementine Nicholson. The series explores the secret world of these warrior monks. With the downfall of the Templar Order looming, season two focuses on themes including power, redemption, revenge, betrayal, family, and an epic war between church and state.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of Knightfall averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 652,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 48% and 47%, respectively. Find out how Knightfall stacks up against other History TV shows.
 

As of May 8, 2020, Knightfall has been cancelled, so there will not be a third season. Could this series be revived someday?
 
Telly’s Take

Will Knightfall be cancelled or renewed for season three on History? The ratings are way down but this channel has so few scripted series, it’s difficult to tell what numbers they consider to be high enough for a renewal. It’s their lowest-rated scripted series so I’m inclined to think it’s toast. I’ll update this page with new developments. Subscribe for free alerts on any Knightfall cancellation and renewal news.

5/8 update: Knightfall has been cancelled.
 

What do you think? Are you sad that Knightfall has been cancelled? Were you hoping this series was renewed for a third season?



Emily Singleton
Reader
Emily Singleton

Please don’t cancel Knightfall!!! I think it is a fantastic show!! I would love to see a season 3!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 7, 2020 11:26 pm
Joe
Reader
Joe

I’ts over, cancelled, never coming back.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 7, 2020 4:38 pm
Ms.. Knightfall
Reader
Ms.. Knightfall

please don’t cancel this show I absolutely love the time period that it Takes place in and there’s nothing like this on TV and now that we’re staying home I’m really looking forward to getting back into this there so many places the show can go for future episodes ☆ Please RENEW ☆
May 2020

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 3, 2020 6:32 pm
Tracy Wolfgang
Reader
Tracy Wolfgang

Would like to see a season 3.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
April 26, 2020 9:03 pm
Larry Hoffman
Reader
Larry Hoffman

Please renew

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
April 22, 2020 7:25 pm
Jerry
Reader
Jerry

Please renew!!!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
April 19, 2020 11:17 pm
