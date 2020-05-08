Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A History Middle Ages drama, Knightfall tells the story of the Knights Templar. Mark Hamill joins the History drama for season two, with Tom Cullen, Pádraic Delaney, Ed Stoppard, Simon Merrells, Julian Ovenden, and Jim Carter returning. Also new in the second season are Genevieve Gaunt, Tom Forbes, and Clementine Nicholson. The series explores the secret world of these warrior monks. With the downfall of the Templar Order looming, season two focuses on themes including power, redemption, revenge, betrayal, family, and an epic war between church and state.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Knightfall averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 652,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 48% and 47%, respectively. Find out how Knightfall stacks up against other History TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 8, 2020, Knightfall has been cancelled, so there will not be a third season. Could this series be revived someday?

Telly’s Take

Will Knightfall be cancelled or renewed for season three on History? The ratings are way down but this channel has so few scripted series, it’s difficult to tell what numbers they consider to be high enough for a renewal. It’s their lowest-rated scripted series so I’m inclined to think it’s toast. I’ll update this page with new developments. Subscribe for free alerts on any Knightfall cancellation and renewal news.

5/8 update: Knightfall has been cancelled.



