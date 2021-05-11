Network: History, Amazon Prime Video (season 6B)
Episodes: 69 (hour)
Seasons: Six
TV show dates: March 3, 2013 — December 30, 2020
Series status: Ended
Performers include: Travis Fimmel, Gabriel Byrne, Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen, Jessalyn Gilsig, Gustaf Skarsgard, George Blagden, and Nathan O’Toole.
TV show description:
Created and written by Michael Hirst (The Tudors), this TV series takes place in the brutal and mysterious world of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), a Viking warrior and farmer who yearns to explore (and raid) the distant shores across the ocean.
Ragnar’s ambition puts him at odds with local chieftain Earl Haraldson (Gabriel Byrne), who insists on sending his raiders to the impoverished east, rather than the uncharted west. When Ragnar teams up with his boat builder friend, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard), to craft a new generation of intrepid ships capable of conquering the rough northern seas, the stage is set for conflict.
Aside from warfare and bloodshed, the series also tells the story of family and brotherhood; capturing the love and affection between Ragnar and his wife, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) — a respected warrior in her own right.
Other characters include Ragnar’s brother Rollo (Clive Standen), a fierce fighter who simmers with jealously; Earl Haraldson’s wife Siggy (Jessalyn Gilsig), a dutiful beauty who may be less than loyal; and monk Athelstan (George Blagden), whose Christian morals clash with the Vikings’ pagan society.
Episode #69 — The Last Act
The epic saga which began with Ragnar Lothbrok, the first Viking hero to emerge from the mists of myth and legend, comes to an end in a spectacular and shocking series finale that finds tragedy striking in the new land and in England.
First aired: December 30, 2021.
What do you think? Do you like the Vikings TV series? Do you think it should have ended or been renewed for a seventh season?
Please Add a seventh season to the Vikings on the history channel
My favorite series and I hate to see it go. The cast was fantastic. I believe a little of me would have loved to live back then.
I wish there was a 7th season
We love this show. The show keeps you on the edge of your seat in anticipation of what’s to come! It’s extremely rare to find a TV series, or movie, these days that isn’t easily predictable. If there’s away to continue the series, please do so!
This is a series exceptionally well done and one most deserving of continuation!
I love this series , please continue it..
renew for 7 season
I love this show so no I don’t think it should end.
The ending of the season left to many open questions! Very disappointed with this series.
The show took a huge downside when Travis Fimmel left, now Kathryn Winnick has exited the show, however, I kept watching just to see how it would eventually end. Needless to say, Vikings has seen its best days.