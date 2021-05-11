Network: History, Amazon Prime Video (season 6B)

Episodes: 69 (hour)

Seasons: Six

TV show dates: March 3, 2013 — December 30, 2020

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Travis Fimmel, Gabriel Byrne, Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen, Jessalyn Gilsig, Gustaf Skarsgard, George Blagden, and Nathan O’Toole.

TV show description:

Created and written by Michael Hirst (The Tudors), this TV series takes place in the brutal and mysterious world of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), a Viking warrior and farmer who yearns to explore (and raid) the distant shores across the ocean.

Ragnar’s ambition puts him at odds with local chieftain Earl Haraldson (Gabriel Byrne), who insists on sending his raiders to the impoverished east, rather than the uncharted west. When Ragnar teams up with his boat builder friend, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard), to craft a new generation of intrepid ships capable of conquering the rough northern seas, the stage is set for conflict.

Aside from warfare and bloodshed, the series also tells the story of family and brotherhood; capturing the love and affection between Ragnar and his wife, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) — a respected warrior in her own right.

Other characters include Ragnar’s brother Rollo (Clive Standen), a fierce fighter who simmers with jealously; Earl Haraldson’s wife Siggy (Jessalyn Gilsig), a dutiful beauty who may be less than loyal; and monk Athelstan (George Blagden), whose Christian morals clash with the Vikings’ pagan society.

Series Finale:

Episode #69 — The Last Act

The epic saga which began with Ragnar Lothbrok, the first Viking hero to emerge from the mists of myth and legend, comes to an end in a spectacular and shocking series finale that finds tragedy striking in the new land and in England.

First aired: December 30, 2021.

What do you think? Do you like the Vikings TV series? Do you think it should have ended or been renewed for a seventh season?