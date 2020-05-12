Project Blue Book: Season Three? EPs Hope to Continue the Cancelled TV Show

Will Project Blue Book continue? Recently, executive producers Sean Jablonski and David O’Leary spoke with Syfy Wire about the future of the cancelled History TV show.

Inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aiden Gillen), the drama series is based on the real-life, top-secret investigation into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and related activity, conducted in the 1950s and ’60s by the United States Air Force. The cast also includes Michael Malarkey, Laura Mennell, Ksenia Solo, Michael Harney, and Neal McDonough.

Even though Historyhas cancelled Project Blue Book, Jablonski and O’Leary are shopping a third season to other networks and platforms. During a recent episode of Syfy Wire’s Project Blue Book podcast, the two EPs discussed their efforts to save the show and their season three plans.

From O’Leary:

We’re fortunate in that everybody involved remains committed to trying to find our show a second home, and to continue. We feel it’s unfinished. And I’m sure our fans feel it’s unfinished. We pitched [HISTORY] Season 3 because we actually had a [writers’] room going, and we broke episodes,” O’Leary shares. “What’s so hard for us is that it’d just be such a shame for our fans to not know where it’s going and where we can continue it to go because we’ve already done all that heavy lifting.”

And what are their season three plans? Jablonski says Quinn will be involved:

Obviously, we’re gonna bring Quinn back in early on. He’s an integral part of the show. And I think something important to remember is that UFO sightings peaked worldwide in 1954. It was a global phenomenon.”

Jablosnki also added that if season three does not find a home on TV, there’s always the chance of a graphic novel:

Here’s the thing, we’ve moved so far beyond our Season 2 that we’ve also talked through Season 4. The characters are so great. I could see a version of a book, of a graphic novel, or like a smaller Quibi type version that investigates certain cases.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Project Blue Book? Do you want a third season?