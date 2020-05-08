Network: History.
Episodes: 20 (hour).
Seasons: Two.
TV show dates:January 8, 2019 — March 24, 2020.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Laura Mennell, Ksenia Solo, Michael Harney, and Neal McDonough.
TV show description:
Inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Gillen), the Project Blue Book TV series is a scripted drama series, based on the real-life, top-secret investigation into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and related activity, conducted in the 1950s and ’60s by the United States Air Force.
The story centers on Hynek, a top-notch college professor, married to the loyal Mimi (Mennell). The Air Force recruits Allen to lead its secret operation, code name Project Blue Book. On behalf of the government, he then researches thousands of cases — and hundreds of them still remain unsolved. Each episode uses actual case files and UFO theories, with historical events serving as the backdrop.
Hynek works under General James Harding (McDonough), a confident man with keen insight who oversees the Project Blue Book division. In turn, General Hugh Valentine (Harney), keeps a close eye on Harding and the new project.
Cases explored during the series include the West Virginia Flatwoods Monster Incident; the Fargo, North Dakota Gorman Dogfight; Texas’ Lubbock Lights; and the Chiles-Whitted UFO Incident of Montgomery, Alabama. While delving into these occurrences, it also examines issues including trust, instinct, real news vs. fake, and government coverups, as well as the unknown.
Series Finale:
Episode #20 — Operation Mainbrace
When UFOs and USOs (unidentified submersible objects) begin plaguing a massive naval exercise on the border of Russian waters, Hynek and Quinn realize it’s up to them to stop a rogue Admiral from starting World War III.
First aired: March 24, 2020.
Project Blue Book is so great, and reflects the times then and now as to the existence of life out there!…..The actors are just perfect in their rolls, and my friends and I have fell in love & admiration of them……..There is so much garbage shows out there, and this is totally different and educational. (not another police get bad guy show!)…..Those real guys the show portrays were way ahead of their time, and this show is ahead of other shows out there, there is no competition !! Please keep it going!
Would hate to see the show prematurely end, but corporate content promoters often miss the mark when consumed by quantitative rather than qualitative response to a series. I bought the seasons through Apple TV and will continue to do so as long as it’s out there. The show takes some liberties with events, but always manages to pepper hostile oppression with the promise of revelation – enough to buy the next season. Perhaps the whole idea of huge content monopolies will someday be replaced by direct to consumer marketplace where viewer dollars – not MBAs – determine what is seen… Read more »
best show with all the action and intrigue and a great story line
I am really enjoying this show… love how the actual news/reports are matched at the end of each show… many people have never heard of these events/reports! KEEP GOING!!!!
We never miss an episode of project blue book love the show cant wait for new season
Love Project
Blue Book please renew may stories left to tell. Based on true investigations, makes it better.
Love Project Blue Bok
I love Project Blue Book. It is a refreshing look at the whole UFO phenomenon. Whilst dealing with the very real threat of Russian invasion. Is it UFO or Russians or both?
I look forward to this show each week. Please renew!!