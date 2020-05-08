Carol’s Second Act

Menu

Network: CBS  
Episodes: 18 (half-hour)
Seasons: One

TV show dates: September 26, 2019 — March 12, 2020
Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Patricia Heaton, Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Sabrina Jalees, Ashley Tisdale, and Lucas Neff.

This comedy series revolves around Carol Kenney (Heaton) who has embarked on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced, and retiring from teaching. She pursues her dream of becoming a doctor.

On Carol’s first day at work at Loyola Memorial Hospital, she’s prepped with an abundance of life experience, people skills, talent, and enthusiasm — advantages that her co-workers don’t immediately appreciate.

Carol’s first-year partners on rounds are Dr. Lexie Gilani (Jalees), who’s very nervous due to the pressure of her being the first in her family to go to college; Dr. Daniel Kutcher (Bilodeau), a 2018 Harvard Medical School grad who’s already been twice-published in the New England Journal of Medicine; and insecure Dr. Caleb Sommers (Neff). Their chief resident is Dr. Maya Jacobs (Aghayere), an all-business disciplinarian who doesn’t particularly care for Carol’s outgoing nature.

Fortunately, Carol has a couple of friendly faces at the hospital. Dr. Stephen Frost (MacLachlan) is the accomplished senior attending physician and finds her charming. Carol’s bubbly daughter, Jenny (Tisdale), is a successful pharma sales rep who catches the eye of Carol’s fellow doctors.

Episode #18 — R.I.P. Dr. Herman
When Carol is selected to present a case to the entire hospital, her boyfriend, Dr. Lewis (Patrick Fabian), asks her to reconsider because it could affect his chance of becoming chief of staff over Dr. Frost. Also, Dr. Frost makes a startling revelation.
First aired: March 12, 2020.

  
 
Cleda Eckler
Love the show. Please don’t cancel it.

April 5, 2020 8:17 pm
Marilyn Susan Morgan
This show is refreshing and funny. Please do not cancel this show !!! Watch it every week on Hulu.

February 6, 2020 12:58 pm
Terrye
I love this show already. It is laugh out loud funny without being crude, crass or vulgar which is rare for sitcoms on prime time in today’s day and age.

October 17, 2019 10:24 pm
good show
liked this show, its good to see an actual comedy, instead of a show with no audience trying to be funny

September 28, 2019 9:02 am
Rose
We were sooooo disappointed. It wasn’t good or funny. She’s so much better than that. Hope it improves. We’re going to give it one more try.

September 28, 2019 7:46 am
