Carol’s Second Act: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on CBS?

by Telly Vulture

Carol's Second Act TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS © 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Carol's Second Act TV show on CBSDoes Patricia Heaton have another hit? Has the Carol’s Second Act TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Carol’s Second Act, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Carol’s Second Act TV series stars Patricia Heaton, Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Sabrina Jalees, and Ashley Tisdale, with Lucas Neff recurring. This comedy series revolves around Carol Kenney (Heaton), a woman in her 50s who has embarked on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced, and retiring from teaching. She pursues her dream of becoming a doctor. On Carol’s first day at work at Loyola Memorial Hospital, she’s prepped with an abundance of life experience, people skills, talent, and enthusiasm — advantages that her co-workers don’t immediately appreciate.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Carol’s Second Act is averaging a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.97 million viewers. Find out how Carol’s Second Act stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 7, 2020, Carol’s Second Act has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Carol’s Second Act for season two? Because this sitcom stars a proven performer, Heaton, CBS has given this series time to find an audience. However, with the soft ratings, this show’s future isn’t looking bright. I think it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Carol’s Second Act cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Carol’s Second Act TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?



Stephen J Hunt
Reader
Stephen J Hunt

LOVE THIS SHOW but it seems now its too little too late as there is already a new sitcom debuting in April in this time slot.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 27, 2020
LindaPahutski
Reader
LindaPahutski

Patricia Heaton is a high ranking actor. This show does not do her justice. She is up there with Carol Burnette and cast . She was hilarious on Raymond and unless you get some new writers you might as well cancel now and save your tape. I will not watch it. Why give her such an inane show? She deserves better. Shame on you!!

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
February 6, 2020
Lovej
Reader
Lovej

Awful boring show

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
February 6, 2020
Chris
Reader
Chris

A new series needs to be given more than one season to see how it will do. This is a very funny show, please don’t cancel it.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
January 30, 2020
Margie Merritt
Reader
Margie Merritt

Watched several. Very full and boring. Another Dr show? Please.

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
January 25, 2020
Eunice arede
Reader
Eunice arede

Yes I think the show is very funny

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
January 9, 2020
Mary Lou Boothroyd
Reader
Mary Lou Boothroyd

I love this show. I agree it may have a certain audience, but if you keep it on I’m sure that audience will grow! Please don’t cancel this show!

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
January 6, 2020
Rick
Reader
Rick

CBS doesn’t get it. They cancel a well written, well acted laugh-out-loud series like “Life in Pieces” and air this monstrosity of mediocrity. No wonder cable and streaming services are recognized with awards and nominations – this network doesn’t have an ounce of creativity to deserve recognition. What’s next – CSI: Fargo?

Vote Up4-7Vote Down Reply
December 21, 2019
Angie Limperis
Reader
Angie Limperis

Angie

This show is in my opinion really bad — except for Heaton the rest of the cast is aweful.
Patricia Heaton as good as she is, needs the support of a good cast like in Everybody Loves Raymond she is not good without that. The whole storyline is stupid.

Should not be renewed.

Vote Up7-7Vote Down Reply
December 12, 2019
Carolyn
Reader
Carolyn

Patricia Heaton has had so many good sitcoms. I am really surprised at the disappointment of Carol’s Second Act. I hope she can either fix this one or come out with a better one.

Vote Up6-5Vote Down Reply
December 5, 2019
Marion Roberts
Reader
Marion Roberts

So bad and unfunny. I’m embarrassed for the cast. Heaton is the only decent actress or actor in the entire cast but there is nothing she can do with the lousy writing.

Vote Up7-7Vote Down Reply
November 24, 2019
Rose
Reader
Rose

Love the actress, she’s one of my favorites but the show left me cold. Not funny at all. She deserves better writers.

Vote Up7-7Vote Down Reply
September 29, 2019
Eunice arede
Reader
Eunice arede

I can believe you call the show stupid good actors great show

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
January 9, 2020
good show
Reader
good show

this show deserves a chance at renewal, its funnier than anything else in the comedy section on cbs especially for the new comedies

Vote Up11-7Vote Down Reply
September 29, 2019
Eunice arede
Reader
Eunice arede

Iam with you

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
January 9, 2020
