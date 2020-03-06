Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, the Carol’s Second Act TV series stars Patricia Heaton, Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Sabrina Jalees, and Ashley Tisdale, with Lucas Neff recurring. This comedy series revolves around Carol Kenney (Heaton), a woman in her 50s who has embarked on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced, and retiring from teaching. She pursues her dream of becoming a doctor. On Carol’s first day at work at Loyola Memorial Hospital, she’s prepped with an abundance of life experience, people skills, talent, and enthusiasm — advantages that her co-workers don’t immediately appreciate.



The first season of Carol’s Second Act is averaging a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.97 million viewers. Find out how Carol’s Second Act stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 7, 2020, Carol’s Second Act has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew Carol’s Second Act for season two? Because this sitcom stars a proven performer, Heaton, CBS has given this series time to find an audience. However, with the soft ratings, this show’s future isn’t looking bright. I think it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Carol’s Second Act cancellation or renewal news.



