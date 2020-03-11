Menu

48 Hours: Cancelled or Renewed for Season 33 on CBS?

by Telly Vulture

48 Hours TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 33?

The Television Vulture is watching the 48 Hours TV show on CBSWould it be a crime for this venerable series to be cancelled? Is the 48 Hours TV show cancelled or renewed for a 33rd season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 48 Hours, season 33. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

Airing on the CBS television network, the 48 Hours TV show investigates cases of crime and justice that touch on all manners of the human experience. The investigative reporting on this program has seen cold cases to be reopened and solved, as well as wrongly convicted people to be set free. Correspondents in the show’s 32nd season include Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, Maureen Maher, Richard Schlesinger, and Tracy Smith.
 

Season 32 Ratings

The 32nd season of 48 Hours is averaging a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.37 million viewers. Compared to season 31, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership. Find out how 48 Hours stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
 

As of March 11, 2020, 48 Hours has not been cancelled or renewed for season 33 yet. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Though the ratings go up and down, this series continues to do relatively well for a Saturday night program. Unless CBS wants to make a big change, I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll still keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free 48 Hours cancellation or renewal alerts.
 

What do you think? Do you like the 48 Hours TV series on CBS? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for a 33rd season?



2
Shirley Jordan
Renewed

Serenna R Wright
I LOVE this show!

