According to the network, 48 Hours was Saturday’s #1 non-sports broadcast for the 13th consecutive season in season 31. Though the ratings for 48 Hours are typically very small, it doesn’t seem like CBS plans to cancel this Saturday night series any time soon. But, who knows? Is it all-but-guaranteed to be renewed for season 33 or, could this be the final year? Stay tuned.

Airing on CBS, the 48 Hours TV show investigates cases of crime and justice that touch on all manners of the human experience. The investigative reporting on this program has seen cold cases to be reopened and solved, as well as wrongly convicted people to be set free. Correspondents in the show’s 32nd season include Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, Maureen Maher, Richard Schlesinger, and Tracy Smith.

For comparisons: The 31st season of 48 Hours on CBS averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 year old viewer demographic and a total audience of 3.70 million viewers.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

