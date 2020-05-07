48 Hours: Season 33 Renewal Announced for CBS News Series

True crime junkies are in luck. CBS just announced they’ve renewed 48 Hours for the 2020-21 season. This will be the show’s 33rd season.

A long-running documentary series, 48 Hours investigates cases of crime and justice that touch on all manners of the human experience. Correspondents include Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, Maureen Maher, Richard Schlesinger, and Tracy Smith.

The 32nd season of 48 Hours is averaging a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.36 million viewers. Compared to season 31, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership.

The ratings are low but the series has been the only network series to consistently air new episodes on Saturdays in primetime since 2004.

What do you think? Do you watch the 48 Hours TV series? Will you watch season 33 on CBS?