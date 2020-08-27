Live with Kelly and Ryan: Season 33; Fall 2020 Premiere Date Set for Daytime Series

Another syndicated daytime show is getting ready to return to the small screen this fall. Live with Kelly and Ryan will start their season soon. The duo will be back on television screens with new episodes. The pair will also return to the studio at the start of the fall season.

More was revealed about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“September 2020 on Live with Kelly and Ryan will mark the top morning talk show’s return to its New York City studio, with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and the “Live” team transitioning from more than five months of shows produced remotely via video chat. Live heads into 2020-2021 after finishing the 2019-2020 season as the top-rated show in Daytime in all key demos. And during the pandemic, as the Live with Kelly and Ryan team kept the momentum going despite the challenges of broadcasting the show via video chat from multiple locations, Live ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show across the board – with Total Viewers, Households and the key Women demos*. On Sept. 7, Ripa and Seacrest will head outdoors, kicking off the new season with a special holiday broadcast, “Live’s Labor Day Cookout.” The lineup includes guest Hilary Swank; a backyard performance by Brett Eldredge; and Ripa, Seacrest and executive producer Michael Gelman’s favorite recipes for delicious Labor Day grilling. Then on Sept. 8, Ripa and Seacrest will be reunited in the Live studio. With its return “home” to New York, Live will spend the first month of the new season focused on “Live @Home” – four themed weeks that will showcase a wide range of essential “at home” how-to’s and advice for viewers.”

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Live with Kelly and Ryan?