The Kelly Clarkson Show: Talk Show to Produce Weekly Episodes from Montana

The Kelly Clarkson Show isn’t going away. NBC just announced the syndicated TV show will continue to air new episodes throughout spring.

The talk show features host Kelly Clarkson interview celebrities, perform musical numbers, and more. The series has already been renewed through 2021.

Despite the coronavirus threat, The Kelly Clarkson Show will continue airing new episodes throughout this spring. They will feature Clarkson from her home in Montana.

You can read more info from NBC below:

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – April 6, 2020 – “The Kelly Clarkson Show” continues to keep the syndicated daytime talk train running with new original weekly episodes, all new “Messages from Montana” from host Kelly Clarkson, glimpses of life on her ranch, never-before seen in studio content plus new digital original exclusives. The new content will be included in episodes taped before the show paused production on March 13 for the safety and health of the production team due to growing concerns around the coronavirus. Clarkson will continue to deliver “Messages from Montana” monologues from the Big Sky State, where she is currently sheltering. Audiences will get inside peeks at Kelly’s life on the ranch. Staying true to our show staples, Kelly will highlight a different Good Neighbor each day to show what everyday citizens are doing to embrace their roles as helpers during the pandemic. Starting today, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will produce one remote episode per week from Montana. Kelly will conduct virtual interviews with celebrities and people in our communities doing their part during this challenging time. Audiences can also look forward to more “Bathroom Kellyoke” editions: Kelly Sings Mariah Carey’s “Vanishing” (https://www.youtube.com/embed/zpfuIOUoLSU ) Kelly Sings Tribute to Kenny Rogers (https://www.youtube.com/embed/A03THpiG4Cw) As an extension of season 1, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will return this June with a new installment titled “The Kelly Clarkson Show: Summer Studio Sessions,” which will begin production in early summer from a recording studio in Los Angeles. “The Kelly Clarkson Show Summer Studio Sessions” will deliver an intimate experience that will air weekdays over the summer. These episodes will include all new Kellyoke, celebrity interviews and signature show segments that highlight what connects us, such as Good Neighbor, #OBSESSED, Rad Humans and #WhatI’mLiking. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart and connection featuring singer/songwriter and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features the biggest names in film, television and music; as well as emerging new talent and community heroes. Her “weekday hang” includes live performances, games and Kelly’s unfiltered perspective on life, family, kids, relationships, marriage and things that make her laugh her along the way. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution with Alex Duda serving as executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are also executive producers. The show is taped in front of a live studio audience on the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, CA.

What do you think? Do you watch The Kelly Clarkson Show? Who’s been your favorite guest so far?