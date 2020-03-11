Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, one of the most successful TV series in television history, 60 Minutes features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. The CBS correspondents and contributors include Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, John Dickerson, Anderson Cooper, Norah O’Donnell, Sharyn Alfonsi, and Jon Wertheim.



Season 52 Ratings

The 52nd season of 60 Minutes is averaging a 1.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.95 million viewers. Compared to season 51, that’s up by 2% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership. Find out how 60 Minutes stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, 60 Minutes has not been cancelled or renewed for a 53rd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Wondering if 60 Minutes will be cancelled or renewed for season 53 probably isn’t the best use of my time. This venerable CBS TV series remains a Sunday night staple and I’m sure it will be renewed. Still, networks use the ratings beyond cancellation and renewal decisions. They also depend on them to help determine when a show could use a tweak here or there. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsen ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any 60 Minutes cancellation and renewal news.



