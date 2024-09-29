Black Cake: Cancelled on Hulu; No Season Two for Drama Series from Marissa Jo Cerar

It is one-and-done for Black Cake. Hulu has canceled the drama series after one season on the streaming service. Created by Marissa Jo Cerar, the eight-episode first season arrived in November 2023.

Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi, and Glynn Turman star in the series based on Charmaine Wilkerson’s novel. The drama tells the story of a woman whose family discovers her secrets after she dies.

No reason for the show’s cancellation was given. According to Deadline, the series scored 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix had expressed interest in picking up the series, but a deal did not happen.

What do you think? Did you watch Black Cake on Hulu? Were you hoping for a second season?