Outlander: Season Eight; Starz Cast and Crew Wrap Filming on Final Episodes

That is a wrap for Outlander. Production has wrapped on the eighth and final season of the Starz series, and the cast and crew marked the occasion on social media.

Starring Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, John Bell, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, Caitlin o’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Hugh Ross, Sarah Collier, Mark Lewis Jones, and Alexander Vhalos, the series has followed Claire Randall (Balfe) after she travels back in time to Scotland in the 1700s and is forced to marry Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser.

Check out the posts below marking the end of production for the Starz series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

The second half of season seven of Outlander returns on November 22nd. The premiere date for season eight will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Outlander? Will you be sad to see this series end?