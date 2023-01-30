Power Book II: Ghost: Season Four; Starz Series Gets Early Renewal and Michael Ealy Joins Cast

Power Book II: Ghost is returning for its third season on Friday, March 17th, and Starz has already renewed the drama for a fourth season. In addition, the cable channel has revealed that actor Michael Ealy (Reasonable Doubt) is joining Ghost in a significant series regular role. Production has just begun in New York

Season three of Power Book II: Ghost will take new twists and turns as the Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas have to “level up” or “get taken down.” Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise. Season three stars Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, and Paton Ashbrook. Joining the cast in season three are Monique Curnen, Keesha Sharp, David Walton, and Moriah Brown.

In the fourth season, Ealy will play Detective Don Carter, a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner, until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug-related violence. While his achievements are noteworthy public recognition, nothing can bring back his lost love.

“The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers, and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

