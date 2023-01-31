Let the Right One In: Cancelled, No Season Two for Showtime Horror Series

The tale of Mark and Eleanor has been cut short. Showtime has cancelled Let the Right One In so viewers won’t see a second season. The show’s 10-episode first season concluded last month.

A psychological horror drama series, the Let the Right One In TV show was inspired by the Swedish novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and the film of the same name. It stars Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Madison Taylor Baez, Grace Gummer, Ian Foreman, Jacob Buster, Nick Stahl, and Kevin Carroll. The story revolves around Mark Kane (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez). Their lives were changed forever when, 10 years ago, she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life and is able to go out only at night. Meanwhile, her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. Now, they’ve returned home to New York City after a decade away, desperate to find a cure.

Based on the numbers we have, the low-rated first season of Let the Right One In averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 81,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The cancellation news comes as it was announced that Showtime’s linear and streaming platforms would be rebranded. The linear channel will be named “Paramount+ with Showtime”, while the channel’s streaming content will be pulled into the Paramount+ service.

As part of that move, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish announced that the company “will divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10% of our views. We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential.”

The channel released the following statement, confirming the cancellation: “Showtime can confirm that Let the Right One In will not move forward with a second season. We are extremely proud of this series and of the outstanding work by Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez, Anika Noni Rose, our showrunner Andrew Hinderaker and his fellow executive producers, and the entire cast and crew. We would like to thank all of them and our partners at Tomorrow Studios, and we wish everyone the best going forward.”

American Gigolo was also cancelled today. The new series Three Women has been shelved and will be shopped to other outlets.

What do you think? Have you watched the Let the Right One In TV series on Showtime? Are you glad to hear that this series has been renewed for a second season?

Check out our lists for additional cancelled TV shows. Our status pages are here.