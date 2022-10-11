Let the Right One In: Season Two — Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Mark is a very devoted father. Can this show find a devoted audience? Has the Let the Right One In TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Let the Right One In, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A psychological thriller and supernatural drama airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Let the Right One In TV show was inspired by the Swedish novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and the film. It stars Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Madison Taylor Baez, Grace Gummer, Ian Foreman, Jacob Buster, Nick Stahl, and Kevin Carroll. The story revolves around Mark Kane (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez). Their lives were changed forever when, 10 years ago, she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life and is able to go out only at night. Meanwhile, her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. Now, they’ve returned home to New York City after a decade away, desperate to find a cure.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Let the Right One In averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 54,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Let the Right One In stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 11, 2022, Let the Right One In has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Let the Right One In for season two? Vampire shows have had some great success on television over the years, but this one is far from typical. Showtime series typically draw low numbers (this one is no exception), and it’s no surprise that this one isn’t for everyone. I think Let the Right One In could go either way. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Let the Right One In cancellation or renewal news.



