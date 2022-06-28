The Chi: Season Six? Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, The Chi TV show stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook. Guests include Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L’lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen. The story is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who becomes linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. The fifth season delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community, and self.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of The Chi averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 152,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 49% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Chi stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 28, 2022, The Chi has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew The Chi for season six? The series has been one of the channel’s most popular shows and comes from Lena Waithe. As long as she wants to continue making it, I think Showtime will renew The Chi. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Chi cancellation or renewal news.



