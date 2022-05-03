I Love That for You: Season Two? Has the Showtime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the I Love That for You TV show stars Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers, and Punam Patel with Johnno Wilson in a recurring role. The story is inspired by Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukemia. Joanna Gold (Bayer) dreams of becoming a host at a home shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as “that cancer girl,” she moves away from her parents and starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life. Joanna also forms a meaningful friendship with her idol, Jackie (Shannon), the charismatic star of the shopping channel. This all happens against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace where people play dirty to succeed. The CEO of the popular channel is Patricia (Lewis), the icy and enigmatic founder.



Season One Ratings

The first season of I Love That for You averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 71,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how I Love That for You stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 4, 2022, I Love That for You has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew I Love That for You for season two? The ratings could be a lot better but they aren’t unusual for a Showtime comedy. I think this show has a 50/50 chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on I Love That for You cancellation or renewal news.



