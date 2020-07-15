Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Kidding TV series stars Jim Carrey, Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris, and Justin Kirk. The show follows a beloved children’s television host named Jeff Piccirillo aka Jeff Pickles (Carrey). Following the death of one of his sons, he finds great difficulty in adapting to the hardships of life and ends up spiraling into insanity. Season two picks up with Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years and Jeff must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him. Jeff creates a new and controversial method to talk directly to children across the world only to become the target of animosity for the first time in his career. As Jeff navigates the most complicated moral gray areas of his life, he discovers a new side of himself in a season full of music, magic, puppets, and pathos.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Kidding averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 89,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 74% in the demo and down by 63% in viewership. Find out how Kidding stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Kidding has been cancelled, so there will not be a third season. Could this series be revived someday?

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Kidding for season three? The ratings were quite low in the first season and they’re very low in season two. However, Showtime’s not worried about advertisers or “live” viewing — they just have to please their subscribers. Last year, both Carrey and the show were nominated for Golden Globe Awards. My gut tells me that Kidding will most likely be cancelled but, if Carrey wants to keep making it, there will be a third year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Kidding cancellation or renewal news.

7/15/20 update: Kidding has been cancelled.



