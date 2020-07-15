Kidding: Cancelled by Showtime, No Season Three for Jim Carrey TV Series

Showtime isn’t kidding around any longer. The cable channel cancelled the low-rated Kidding TV show so it won’t be back for a third season.

A comedy drama series, Kidding follows a beloved children’s television host named Jeff Piccirillo aka Jeff Pickles (Jim Carrey). Following the death of one of his sons, he finds great difficulty in adapting to the hardships of life and ends up spiraling into insanity. The cast also includes Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris, and Justin Kirk.

The second season of Kidding averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 89,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 74% in the demo and down by 63% in viewership. The second season is one of the cable channel’s lowest-rated scripted series.

In a statement, Showtime notes, “After two seasons, Kidding has concluded its run on Showtime. We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work.”

What do you think? Did you watch Kidding? Would you watch season three on Showtime?