Network: Showtime.

Episodes: 20 (half-hour).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: September 9, 2018 — March 8, 2020.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Jim Carrey, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Frank Langella, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris, Bernard White, Juliocesar Chavez, Julitta Scheel, Coda Boesel, Mary Faber, Dan Garza, and Ginger Gonzaga.

TV show description:

From creator Dave Holstein, the Kidding TV show is a comedy-drama centering on the host of a beloved children’s TV show. Jeff Piccirillo (Carrey), aka Mr. Pickles, is nothing if not a children’s television icon. He is known for his compassion and wisdom to children, as well as to their parents, who also grew up under his loving influence.

When Jeff’s family starts to break down, he finds no solace in the stories and puppets he has always used navigate stormy seas. As the crisis intensifies, Jeff finds his coping skills fading fast.

When this sometimes cruel world comes crashing down on such a kind man, his sanity soon starts to slip away. As his problems progress, he begins to resist the structure of his show, Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time, as well as his own father, Seb (Langella), who is also his executive producer.

Seb decides he must come up with a plan for the show without Jeff, before he destroys its carefully crafted brand. Meanwhile, their head puppet maker, Deidre (Keener), has her own troubles — both personal and professional. Rounding out Jeff’s circle is his estranged wife, Jill (Greer) and son, Will (Allen).

Series Finale:

Episode #20 — The Puppet Dalai Lama

Jill asks Jeff a question he isn’t sure he can answer.

First aired: March 8, 2020.

