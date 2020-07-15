Kidding: Season Two Ratings

Though Kidding didn’t attract very good ratings in its first season, it was nominated for a couple of Golden Globe Awards. Will the numbers improve this time around, now that Showtime subscribers have had more time to find it? Will Kidding be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. Status update below.

A comedy-drama, the Kidding TV series stars Jim Carrey, Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris, and Justin Kirk. The show follows a beloved children’s television host named Jeff Piccirillo aka Jeff Pickles (Carrey). Following the death of one of his sons, he finds great difficulty in adapting to the hardships of life and ends up spiraling into insanity. Season two picks up with Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years and Jeff must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him. Jeff creates a new and controversial method to talk directly to children across the world only to become the target of animosity for the first time in his career. As Jeff navigates the most complicated moral gray areas of his life, he discovers a new side of himself in a season full of music, magic, puppets, and pathos.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Kidding on Showtime averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 243,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



7/15/20 update: Kidding has been cancelled.