A Showtime comedy-drama, the Kidding TV series stars Jim Carrey, Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris, and Justin Kirk. The show follows a beloved children’s television host named Jeff Piccirillo aka Jeff Pickles (Carrey). Following the death of one of his sons, he finds great difficulty in adapting to the hardships of life and ends up spiraling into insanity. Season two picks up with Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years and Jeff must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him. Jeff creates a new and controversial method to talk directly to children across the world only to become the target of animosity for the first time in his career. As Jeff navigates the most complicated moral gray areas of his life, he discovers a new side of himself in a season full of music, magic, puppets, and pathos.





