Network: The CW

Episodes: 13 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: February 6, 2020 — May 14, 2020

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Katherine LaNasa, Julia Chan, Jonny Beauchamp, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz, and Camille Hyde.

TV show description:

Based on characters from Archie Comics and Riverdale, the Katy Keene TV show revolves around four creative twenty-somethings as they make their way in New York City.

Katy Keene (Hale) may be a legendary fashion designer one day. But, for now, she struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store, working under her very demanding boss, Gloria (LaNasa), a legendary personal shopper. Fortunately, Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer.

Katy designs clothes for anyone she can and that includes her friend and roommate, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray). Her singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president, Alexandra (Hyde), who also happens to be Alexander’s twin sister.

Josie and Katy’s roommate is performer Jorge Lopez (Beauchamp). He works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level.

Meanwhile, mysterious “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan) plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she really has any at all.

As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they find more than just a career in the big city. They also find long-lasting friendships.

Series Finale:

Episode #13 — Chapter Thirteen: Come Together

Katy is starting to see things a little more clearly and needs Gloria’s help to make her plan work and it leads her to unexpected opportunities. Eager to make things right, Pepper finds a way to make it right with Jorge and Josie, but she must also try to let go of people in her past. Jorge holds a rally to stop the sale of his parents building, but he has no idea who he is going up against. Meanwhile, Josie is worried about Alexander and turns to someone unexpected for help.

First aired: May 14, 2020.

